Horst 68th Anniversary

Ethel M. Young and Robert L. Horst were married on Sept. 6, 1952, at Emmanuel Evangelical Church, Brownstown. With the Korean War in progress, their first residence was at USNAS Patuxent River, MD. In 1953, petty officer Horst was transferred to USS Fitch (DMS-25), for WW2 occupation duty in the Mediterranean Sea. Upon return to home-port, Ethel joined Bob at Charleston SC until his discharge in 1954. They also lived at State College PA before returning to Lancaster county in 1958.
Their three children are R. Kyle Horst (Khanh), Gayle E. Plecha (David), and Eric J. Horst (Lisa). Eight grandchildren are Simone, Robert, Thien, and Tobin Horst; Anna and Marie Plecha: and Cameron and Jonathan Horst.