Ira and Helen (Bowman) Horst are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 27th! They were married at Weaverland Church in East Earl. They are the parents of Darin Horst (April), Dixon Horst (Elisa) and the loving grandparents of Ayla, Olivia, Grace and Wyatt. Ira has driven truck for most of his life, and Helen has held various jobs in addition to formerly owning Helen's Seafood & Deli of New Holland. They have fond memories of vacationing in North East, MD, traveling the country on the truck, and selling fish sandwiches as a family at the New Holland Farm Show. Their children are blessed by their commitment to marriage through thick and thin. Happy anniversary Dad & Mom!
Horst 50th Anniversary
