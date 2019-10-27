Horn 50th Anniversary
Buy Now

Horn 50th Anniversary

Ernie (Mike) and Randi (Moul) Horn of Lancaster, PA., formerly of York, PA., celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on October 5, 2019. They were married at Faith United Church of Christ in York, PA. on October 5, 1969. They are blessed to have two children. Chip Horn, husband of Rebecca of Lancaster, PA. and Jennifer, wife of Randy Gibble of Kansas City MO. They are grandparents of 4 grandchildren.

LNP Media Group, Inc.