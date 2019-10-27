Ernie (Mike) and Randi (Moul) Horn of Lancaster, PA., formerly of York, PA., celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on October 5, 2019. They were married at Faith United Church of Christ in York, PA. on October 5, 1969. They are blessed to have two children. Chip Horn, husband of Rebecca of Lancaster, PA. and Jennifer, wife of Randy Gibble of Kansas City MO. They are grandparents of 4 grandchildren.
Horn 50th Anniversary
