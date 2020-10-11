Hopkins 50th Anniversary

James and Gail (Martin) Hopkins IV, were married on October 10, 1970. They were married by the late Rev. Harry Wolgemuth at Gail's aunts' home (the late Minerva Glick) in Leola, PA.
Jim worked as a carpenter for more than 40 years building many local beautiful homes. He now works at the Cornwall Lebanon School District.
Gail was a homemaker while their two daughters were growing up. Gail then went to work for the Elco School District and retired in 2018.
They are the parents of Amy Jo (Kirk) Madeira of Schaefferstown, PA, and Angie Lynn (Daniel) Roeder of Vienna, VA. They have 3 grandchildren, Nathan, Matthew, and Sarah.
Jim and Gail still reside in the home that Jim built for his family 43 years ago.