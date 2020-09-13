Holland 50th Anniversary

Blaine and Judy Holland were married on September 12, 1970, at St. Mary's Church, Lancaster. Blaine retired from Kellogg's, Judy from Wyeth and QVC. They met at Kerr Glass. The first date was Oct. 11, 1967 (TERRIBLE!) She was home by 9:00 pm. The second date was Oct. 11, 1968. (A FOOTBALL GAME!) IT CLICKED! They were engaged in Wildwood, NJ, on June 7, 1970. On the second floor, leaning on a railing, the poor girl had no choice but to say yes! His parents were there, and she needed a ride home.
The Rest is History!
They are the parents of Stan (Sarah Collins) Holland. and Joel (Ploy Siripant) Holland, and the grandparents of Ian, Lars, Ella, and Nina Holland. They celebrated their anniversary with a trip to Cape May, NJ, and dinner at their favorite seafood restaurant.