Hocker 50th Anniversary

Edward and Sandra Hocker, residents of Lititz, celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on November 7th. Originally from Linglestown, Ed and Sandy graduated together from Central Dauphin High School in 1964. They were married in 1970 at the Linglestown Church of God. They immediately moved to Lancaster when Ed was hired by RCA. He later was employed as a Technical Sales Representative at Burle Industries, retiring in 2006. Sandy worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Most recently, she was employed by Stauffers of Kissel Hill doing food sampling and promotions.
The Hockers have resided in Lititz since 1977. They are members of Lititz Trinity E.C. Church. They have two daughters: Amy, married to Al Bruce and Jill, married to John Lieb. They are the loving grandparents of four grandchildren: Hannah and Hayden Bruce and Austin and Connor Lieb.