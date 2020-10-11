Don and Millie (Longenecker) Hilsher of Elizabethtown celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on October 9th. They met in high school and were married at the Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church (Hanover & Arch Sts, E-town). They attend Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lancaster. They have raised four wonderful children: Sheri (Jeff Cobble) of Greeneville, TN; Daryl (Valerie Keener); Steve (Joyce Geruldsen) and Kristen (Karl Feucht) all of Elizabethtown and absolutely love and cherish their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Cara (Brandon Trantham, Eden, Callie, and Bennett); Christopher (Tara Velez, Kayla (Ben Jones and Carolina), Jacob, Michael, and Lacey); Caitlyn and Cameron, all from Tennessee. Also Andrew, Austin, Dane, and Gracie Hilsher; Caleb, Brennan, Jack, Isaac and Payton Hilsher and Kaden, Kinsey, Karter, and Kate Feucht, all of Elizabethtown. Don and Millie enjoyed this years' beach vacation in Sandbridge, VA, with the family. Don continues to work part-time at Longenecker's Hatchery, keep his home and property looking beautiful and tease the grandkids. We are so thankful for a wonderful father and Grampy who helps out with mowing and snow plowing, too. Once the grandchildren started to arrive Millie finished her time selling Avon to love on them. Grammy loves to care for her family, cook delicious meals, spend time with friends, and most importantly she and Don spend much time in God's word and in unceasing prayer. We are so grateful for their God-fearing guidance all these years and we wish them many more memory-filled years ahead. Happy 60th Dad and Mother!
Hilsher 60th Anniversary
