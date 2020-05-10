Hess 50th Anniversary

John and Cheryl Hess celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 9, 2020. They met on a blind date and were married 10 months later at West Willow Methodist Church.
John was self-employed in construction and spend the last 32 years working with Charles and Associates as a realtor. Cheryl was a beautician and owned Cheryl's Beauty Salon, retiring after 50 years in the business.
They are the proud parents of Sherry, wife of Jeremy Jenkins, and 2 grandchildren, Josh and Haley Jenkins. They attend Grace Church at Willow Valley. They enjoy spending time at their cabin in Port Royal, PA.
A 50th anniversary trip to the west coast has been cancelled due to Covid 19.