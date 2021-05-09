Hess 50th Anniversary

Raymond H. (Ray) & Faye E. Greenawalt Hess are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary! They were married on May 1, 1971 @ Pequea Brethren in Christ Church, by the Rev. Cyrus G. Lutz. Ray & Faye met while carpooling to Lancaster Mennonite High School. They are the parents of Rodney (Amy) Hess, Elizabethtown; Michael (Jennifer) Hess, Quarryville; Dwight (Lindsay) Hess, Millersville; Danita (Mark) Dull, Peach Bottom; Daniel (Rachel) Hess, Conestoga & Elizabeth, Conestoga. They have 16 grandchildren.
Ray & Faye are active members of Wakefield Bible Church. They enjoy camping, attending Southern Gospel concerts, reading, puzzles & family times. Ray was on his family dairy farm until 2006, while Faye sold Tupperware & cleaned houses for several families. Ray had several other jobs until getting back into farming with his nephew in 2012, while Faye worked for Willow Valley Bakery until they closed the end of 2012. Most recently, they both worked for Shady Maple at Lancaster Central Market until the stand was sold. Their children had a small Anniversary celebration on Sunday, April 25; as well as a card shower. Hopefully, in June they will be able to take a trip to Tennessee. Thanking God for His faithfulness/blessings through the years & for a loving family. TO GOD BE THE GLORY!!