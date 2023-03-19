Paul and Brenda Hess are celebrating fifty wonderful years together! They were married March 17, 1973 in Conestoga, PA. Brenda is a licensed cosmetologist who practiced her trade until the birth of her firstborn. Afterward, she also helped in the family business. Paul co-owned Hess's BBQ Catering and Hess's Butcher Shop in Willow Street, PA until he retired in 2016. In their retirement years, Paul and Brenda are enjoying travel together in their RV and serving in their church, Grace Community Church of Willow Street. Paul is enjoying the extra time to hunt and fish, and Brenda is involved in community canine therapy with their dog, Kanati. They have been blessed with four children, 18 grandchildren and one grandbaby on the way! Their family will be honoring them with an anniversary celebration on March 18th for close friends and family.
Hess 50th Anniversary
