Hershey 60th Anniversary

John & Mable Hershey celebrated their 60th anniversary on October 23, 2020, with their family. They are longtime residents in the home John grew up in outside Maytown. They were married at Mount Joy Mennonite Church by Rev. Henry Frank on October 23, 1960.
They are the parents of Brent Hershey, husband of Lisa, Brenda Moran, wife of Patrick, and Beth Baker, wife of Jerry, all of Mount Joy. They are the loving grandparents of 9 grandchildren; Michael Moran (Maci), Austin Moran (Addie), Dr. Patrick Moran (Brooke), Colleen, Nicholas & Faith Hershey, Derrick, Cole and Brett Baker. They also have 7 great-grandchildren.
John & Mable thank God for a solid family heritage and strong faith that have contributed to their 60 years of marriage. John and Mable have retired from farming at their Marietta Farm. During retirement, they remain busy blessing their family, and many folks in their church and community. They have enjoyed traveling to many states and countries, golfing, and playing cards with friends during their retirement years.