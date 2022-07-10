Hershey 55th

The children of Abe and Linda (Rittenhouse) Hershey are proud to announce that their parent's celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on April 1, 2022. Abe and Linda met at Hempfield High School, where they became high school sweethearts and graduated in 1966. Abe entered the Air Force immediately following graduation and was stationed in Charleston, South Carolina. They married on April 1, 1967, at Christ Lutheran Church in Lancaster. Choosing to marry on April Fool's Day is a testament to the lightness and sense of humor they carried throughout their marriage and life together.
Abe and Linda have always resided in the East Hempfield area following the conclusion of Abe's Air Force duties. Throughout his aviation career, Abe was employed by Lancaster Aviation, Armstrong World Industries, and L.B. Smith and later owned a small handyman business before retirement. Linda worked in retail for much of her life at Watt & Shand and Woman and Babies Hospital until her retirement. Abe and Linda have two children: Sean Hershey, married to Lori, Falls Church, VA; and Jennifer Greenberg Swope, married to Scott, Landisville, PA. They are blessed with four grandsons: Zachary, Jared, Lucas, and Nathan.
Abe and Linda enjoy their retirement years by traveling in their RV and cherish spending time with their dear friends, family, and beloved Boston terrier, Charlie.