Hershey 35th Anniversary

Dan and Donna Hershey celebrated their 35th anniversary on Sept. 14th. Recently, they went on a trip in July to visit their son, who is in the navy in San Diego, CA. Fortunately, they had the privilege to take a drive and picnic on Mount Laguna in Cleveland National Forest.
They have seven children: Derek, Diane (married to Amos Clay), Dana, Danay, Duane, Dennis (married to Katie Deabenderfer), and Dayton. Also, there are three healthy grandchildren to be thankful for. Life is short and unpredictable so LIVE-LAUGH-LOVE!