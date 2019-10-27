Herr 70th Anniversary
Paul and Thelma (Alexander) Herr of East Petersburg recently celebrated their 70th anniversary. They were married in Otterhein U.B. Church on Oct. 23, 1949. They are the parents of 2 sons, Jeff and Tom. They have four grandchildren; Aaron, and Jordan of Lancaster, and Brock and cassie of Carmel, Ind. They are also great-grandparents of Rylee and Gavin, of Lancaster, and Marley and Ryan of Carmel, Ind, Paul is retired from teaching and construction and Thelma is a retired registered nurse. A family dinner is planned for the near future.

