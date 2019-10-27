Paul and Thelma (Alexander) Herr of East Petersburg recently celebrated their 70th anniversary. They were married in Otterhein U.B. Church on Oct. 23, 1949. They are the parents of 2 sons, Jeff and Tom. They have four grandchildren; Aaron, and Jordan of Lancaster, and Brock and cassie of Carmel, Ind. They are also great-grandparents of Rylee and Gavin, of Lancaster, and Marley and Ryan of Carmel, Ind, Paul is retired from teaching and construction and Thelma is a retired registered nurse. A family dinner is planned for the near future.
Herr 70th Anniversary
