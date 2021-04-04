Gordon and Lorraine celebrated their 60th anniversary on April 1. 2021. (and that's no April Fool's joke!) High school sweethearts since their days at Solanco High School and married at Little Britain Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Roy Townsend, they spent many years at the Buck ballfield, going to auctions and watching their grandchildren play a variety of sports. They have taught many of their grandchildren to play Rook and have spent many enjoyable evenings with their own Rook Crew. Gordon and Lorraine have been blessed with 3 children-Deb, wife of Carl Drexel, Tom, husband of Karen, and Andy. They have 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and one on the way! Gordon, a farmer for most of his life, also worked at and retired from Farm Credit and Shaub Auction Services. Lorraine enjoyed many years as a substitute teacher in the Solanco School District.
Herr 60th Anniversary
