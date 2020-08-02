Ken and Deborah Celebrated their 50th Anniversary on Aug 1st. They were married at Goshen Baptist Church West Chester, PA. They celebrated with an all family vacation to Rehoboth Beach in July. They are proud parents of Amy Brown (Leonard) and Cyndi Howell (Jim) of Quarryville and Clint Herr (Megan) New Providence. They have 8 grandchildren. They are members of Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren. Ken was an owner/manager of the former A.L.Herr & Bro, Quarryville. He retired from Hoober, Inc., Intercourse and presently works as a Bailiff at Lanc. Co. Courthouse. He was Mayor of Quarryville for 12 years. Debbie graduated from Chester County Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as an RN at Lancaster Hospitals and nursing homes prior to retirement.
Herr 50th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.