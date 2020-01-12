Herman 50th Anniversary

Ralph and Dawn Herman celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on December 21, 2019. They were married on December 21, 1969. A celebration in their honor was given to them by their family on October 27, 2019 at CR Lapps Family Restaurant in Quarryville, PA.
Ralph and Dawn have 2 children, a son and daughter in law, 5 grandchildren, and a great-grandchild on the way.
Ralph is a retired truck driver. Dawn is retired from Solanco School District and works part time at Hallmark in Willow Street. They both enjoy spending time with their family and their beloved Dog Carlee.