Henry 50th Anniversary

Larry and Suk Hui Henry of Skippack, PA celebrated 50 years of marriage on March 3. They married in Seoul, South Korea in 1972 during Larrys 30-year Air Force career. They have lived in multiple countries and states, most recently in VA where Larry retired from the DoD. They returned to PA in 2015; his hometown was Quarryville. They have two children: Christopher, married to Fei in Westwood, MA; and Angela, married to Carlos Rodriguez in Reading, PA. They also have four grandchildren.

