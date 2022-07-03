Henderson 60th

John P. and Charlotte M. Henderson celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.
They were married on July 2, 1962 in Gaffney, South Carolina. John and Charlotte were high school sweethearts, both graduating from Solanco High School, John in 1960, Charlotte 1962. They are the parents of Sharon Fraunfelter (Andrew), and April Margist (James jr). They have four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Fraunfelter, Eric Fraunfelter. Leda Margist, and James Margist III .
John and Charlotte are the founders and pastors of Fountains Of Praise Ministries in the Buck Quarryville, Pa