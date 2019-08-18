Heisey 50th Anniversary
Heisey 50th Anniversary

Nelson and Joyce Heiseycelebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They met at the Brethren in Christ Navajo Mission in Bloomfield, New Mexico. They were married on August 16, 1969, at Crossroads Brethren in Christ Church in Mount Joy, PA. They have resided in Manheim, PA for 50 years in the house that Nelson built and together raised three children in that home. Nelson is a retired carpenter and tends to a 5-acre orchard and roadside stand. Joyce is a semi-retired businesswoman and partner at Florin Farms Hatchery. The couple enjoys spending time at their log cabin in the mountains of PA. Nelson is an avid outdoorsman and Joyce enjoys scrapbooking. For 50 years Nelson and Joyce have been an inspirational example of determination, devotion, faith, and love to others. The couple has been blessed with one daughter and two sons: Carla (Heisey) Douple, married to Steve Douple, Andrew Heisey, husband of Debbie Heisey, and Neil Heisey, married to Debbie Heisey. They also have five grandchildren: Joy, Robert, Logan, Abigail, and Reuben.

