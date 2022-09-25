Don and Arlene Hastings celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary on, Wednesday, September 21, 2022 with their entire family. They married as high school sweethearts in 1957 and moved to Hawaii where Don was serving in the Army. They returned home to raise their family of four children in Kirkwood where they continue to reside. They worked together growing mushrooms on the same farm for many years. Don and Arlene are life long members of Union Presbyterian Church, enjoy spending time with their growing family and still find time for country dancing. Please join us in wishing them a very Happy 65th Anniversary!