Jesse and Darlene Witmer Hart celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on April 23, 2020, at home due to the Coronavirus. They met at Rocky Springs roller skating in 1957 and later married at Memorial Presbyterian Church in Lancaster by the Rev. Richard Kirk. They eventually both worked and retired from RCA, Lancaster. They are the parents of two daughters, Bertha Litzenberger and Jessie (Jeff) Ebersole and four grandchildren: Sherri (Joe) Linetty, Darien (Holly Neely) Ebersole, Drew Ebersole, and Doyle Ebersole.
Hart 60th Anniversary
