Larry and Paula Harnish celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on November 17th, 2022. They were married in 1972 at New Danville Mennonite Church. They celebrated their 50th anniversary by taking a trip to Alaska earlier this year and by having a small party with family and the members of their wedding party. Their children and grandchildren would like to congratulate them and thank them for being such wonderful and loving parents and grandparents.
Harnish 50th Anniversary
