Tony and Karen began dating in high school. They were married at Grace Baptist Church in Lancaster on September 25, 1971. Upon graduation, Tony served in the US Army for two and a half years in Vietnam as a photographer. He was a Nationwide Insurance agent until his retirement. Karen graduated from Emily's Hairdressing Academy and joined the Spangler Beauty Salon. She later opened a salon in Conestoga. Their greatest accomplishment was raising their family, Aaron (Kate), Adam (Dawn), and Lindsay (BJ) Feerrar. Their grandchildren include Leo, Marissa, Nora, Finn, Campbell, and Dawson. When Tony and Karen joined their lives together, they chose to follow Biblical principles and thank God for his forgiveness and grace. Their love is secure as they walk together with their Savior. I Corinthians 13:13 "So now, faith, hope, and love abide, these three: but the greatest of these is love."
Harnish 50th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.