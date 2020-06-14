Harnish 50th Anniversary

Richard and Patricia Harnish of Lancaster recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. They were married on June 13, 1970, at St Joseph Catholic Church in Lancaster.
Rick spent much of his career as a Cash Manager with Conestoga Wood Specialties in East Earl before retiring in 2016, and Pat worked as an Administrative Assistant at Rettew in Lancaster before her retirement in 2015.
They are the parents of Michael, husband of Emily, Lancaster Pa, Matthew, husband of Kate, Ashland Pa, and Megan, Ashland PA.
In retirement, they are both active with their churches, enjoy gardening, taking day trips, and spending time with their grandchildren. They are the proud grandparents of Kalvin, Klark, Kree, and Reagan.