Paul and Jody Harnish of Strasburg celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 6 with family and friends at the Log Cabin Restaurant in Leola and will be followed in July with a trip to Nova Scotia. They were united in marriage on Friday evening, May 5, 1978, during a candlelight ceremony at Conestoga United Methodist Church in Conestoga. On their 25th wedding anniversary they renewed their vows in the same church. Paul has his own structural steel detailing business and Jody works full time as an executive assistant for Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster. True love does exist. We know. We live it everyday.
Harnish 45th Anniversary
