David and Gerry Gwinn celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary yesterday. They were married in Reamstown on June 13th, 1970, exactly a year after their first date to Hershey Park. They are the proud parents of Angie Holsinger and Jeremy Gwinn and equally proud grandparents of Toby, Zach, Sam, Ike and Jane. They enjoyed a celebration trip to Grand Cayman in March, which was especially rewarding having lived and worked there previously. Both agree that good communication and putting the Lord first have made it all possible.
Gwinn 50th Anniversary
