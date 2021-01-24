Cleon and Ann Thomas Grove were married on January 5, 1951, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Columbia, PA. Cleon owned several businesses in Lancaster County and is currently semi-retired from his business, Property Consultants, which he runs out of their home. Ann is a retired nurse, having worked at Lancaster General Hospital and Regional Gastroenterology Associates of Lancaster. They are the proud parents of six children, S/Sgt (ret.) Cleon (Deb) Grove of Colorado Springs, Co., Suzanne (Mark) Whallon, Mountville, David Grove (Dec'd), Theresa Miller, Columbia, Judy (Tom) McDermott, Lancaster, John (Devan) Grove, Millersville. Completing the family are also eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Several small family dinners were held in their honor.
Grove 70th Anniversary
