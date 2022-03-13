Richard and Mildred (Myers) Groff, of United Zion Retirement Community, formally of Manheim Township, were married March 16th, 1957 at East Petersburg Mennonite church in Manheim, Pennsylvania. The couple is celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Together, they have 4 sons, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at United Zion Retirement Community at 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. The couple will also be celebrating Mildred's birthday on March 14th as well.
Groff 65th Anniversary
