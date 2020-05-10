Clayton and Elsie Shenk Groff of Conestoga celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on April 30th, 2020. They were married at New Danville Mennonite Church by Bishop David Thomas. They enjoyed camping over 45 years visiting all of the U.S. and parts of Canada. They are the parents of Edward of Ohio, Steven (Dawn) of Lancaster, and Dianne (Jeff) Mimnall of Mt. Joy. They are grandparents to Natalie, Nathaniel, Taylor, and Erin and 3 great-grandchildren. Mr. Groff retired from Turkey Hill Dairy of Conestoga in 2011 after 47 years.
Groff 60th Anniversary
