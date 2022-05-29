Harold and Anna (Lapp) Groff of Lancaster, PA will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Friday, June 3. They were married June 3, 1972 by Warren Good at Hinkletown Mennonite Church. They are members of Calvary Church, Lancaster, PA.
Harold attended Cocalico High School and began working in the trucking industry. He was owner operator of Groff Transportation Services and was disabled in 2005. He then volunteered at Landis Homes as a friendly visitor for 7 years.
Anna (Ann) graduated from Conestoga Valley (1964) Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing (1967) She worked as an RN, case manager at Community Hospital of Lancaster, Lancaster General Hospital, Health Guard, Optum Health, and retired in 2013.
After retirement, both Harold and Ann worked for Garden Spot Auto Auction and Boyd Transportation. They are the parents of three children: Melissa, Wife of Eric Corneliusen, Williston, North Dakota; Michael, husband of Dori (Zook), Inwood, West Virginia; and Jeremy, husband of Erin (Weidman) Landisville, PA. They also have ten grandchildren.
Lamentations 3:22a
"The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases."