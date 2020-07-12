Groff 50th Anniversary

The children of J.Lamar &Janice (Martin) Groff of New Holland are proud to announce their parent's 50th wedding anniversary! They were married on July 11, 1970, at Strasburg Mennonite Church in Strasburg, Pa.
Lamar is retired from CNH after over 40 years. Janice owned a Cleaning Business for many years. They enjoyed the years of camping. They have also enjoyed time with family and friends as well as traveling.
They are the parents of Kara (Bob) Kilmer of California, MO and Renee (Brian) Martin of Narvon, Pa, and Randy Groff of New Holland, Pa. They have 9 Grandchildren Chelsea, Lilith, Matthew, Chloe, Daniel, Joel, Charles, Skylar, Jazmine. They also have 2 Great Grandchildren Baylee and Octavia.