Griggs 65th Anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. Terry C. Griggs celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary on Dec. 21, 2022. Terry and Patricia (Finch) Griggs were married in Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Terre Hill, PA, on Dec. 21st, 1957, by the late Reverend Daniel Draper. It was so unseasonably warm, that no one even needed a coat.
The Griggs are parents of five children: Penny, married to David Renoll, of York, PA; Wendy, married to Richard Keller, of Tunkhannock, PA; Sandra, married to Gregory Clark, of Merritt Island, FL; Sean, of Millersville, PA, previously wed to Heather Myers of Manheim, PA, and the late Robyn T. Wiley, wife of Mark Wiley of Flagstaff, AZ.
They are the proud grandparents of Stephanie Renoll Blasi, Tunkhannock, PA; Stacie Palmer, (Andrew), of Medfield, MA; Eric and Samantha Keller, and Jennifer Winters of Tunkhannock, PA; Megan Bonner, (Joshua), of Fredericksburg, VA;, Amanda Carey, (Logan), of Shippensburg, PA; Molly Clark-Duval, (Rene), of Fayetteville, NC; Bailey Griggs, Lancaster, PA.
They are the very proud great-grandparents of Aaron and Collin Blasi, Dante Squires, Gabriel Keller, Chloe Keller-Faux, Morgan Winters, Lucien Bonner, Torren Duval, Ainsley, Laikyn, and Sadie Carey, Michael, Elise, and Lily Palmer.
Pat retired from Brethren Village, where she was a Therapeutic Recreational Leader. A graduate of a Social Services degree from HACC, she also was employed at Sight and Sound Theaters as a costumer and dresser, and in the offices of various manufacturing facilities. She was in Advertising Development at New Holland Machine Company, where she and Terry met.
Terry retired from Bosch Security, and Philips CSS. He also worked for Burle Industries, GE, RCA, in Lancaster and Scranton, PA, and Indianapolis, Ind, and the aforementioned New Holland Machine Company.
He holds a USCG Masters License, and sailed his charter business on the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean, where he delivered boats to BVI.
Festivities will be planned at a later date.