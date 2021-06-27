Norman and Jean Graham celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with family. They had a double wedding, June 16, 1951 with Jean's sister, Jane, and her husband, Harold Burkholder, on the farm where Jean and Jane grew up. Norman and Jean have 3 children, Gerald, Phyllis (Gamber), and Gary. They have 4 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Norman was a Builder Developer in Lancaster County for over 50 years. Jean worked with him at Norman L. Graham, Inc. They currently reside at Landis Homes, Lititz.
Graham 70th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.