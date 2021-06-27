Graham 70th Anniversary

Graham 70th Anniversary

Norman and Jean Graham celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with family. They had a double wedding, June 16, 1951 with Jean's sister, Jane, and her husband, Harold Burkholder, on the farm where Jean and Jane grew up. Norman and Jean have 3 children, Gerald, Phyllis (Gamber), and Gary. They have 4 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Norman was a Builder Developer in Lancaster County for over 50 years. Jean worked with him at Norman L. Graham, Inc. They currently reside at Landis Homes, Lititz.

LNP Media Group, Inc.