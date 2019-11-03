Good 50th Anniversary

Merle and Phyllis (Pellman) Good celebrated 50 years of marriage on August 24. On a day as beautiful as it was 50 years before and at the very same time (6 p.m.), they returned to the very same spot behind Phyllis' previous home (with the gracious consent of the current owners). This time their children and grandsons were part of the celebration. The outdoor meal included baklava which, 50 years ago, the couple served guests instead of wedding cake at their reception, a week after their wedding and honeymoon.
The Goods have two daughters, Kate Good, and Rebecca (Good) Fennimore. Rebecca and her husband Rob have two young sons, Henry and William. The Goods have lived in downtown Lancaster most of their married life. Phyllis is the daughter of Richard and Betty Pellman, formerly of Millersville; Merle is the son of Ira and Ruth Good, formerly of Lititz. The Goods have been active in the arts, especially in writing and in book publishing. They also operated a summer theater, an art gallery, and a nationally-recognized quilt museum for many years. They have also been active as board members and volunteers of several religious nonprofits.
"Being each other's best friend for so many years has been a gift and unexpected blessing," the couple says. "We're so thankful."