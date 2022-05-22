William E. and Joanne P. Good celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on May 5, 2022. They were married on May 5, 1962 at Saint Cecilia's Roman Catholic Church in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. They were both born and raised in Coatesville before moving to Gap in 1970. Bill is retired from Lukens Steel Company and Joanne is retired from the Coatesville Veterans Administration Hospital. Both have enjoyed traveling since retirement including spending winters in Clearwater, Florida.
The couple has four children. Karen married to Brian Hall of Gap, Donna married to Brian Norris of Atglen, Susan (deceased 12/11/21) married to Brian Kauffman of Quarryville and William married to Bobbie Jo Good of Quarryville. They also take pride in their 8 grandchildren who bring them much joy, Jessica, Curtis, Brandon, Rachel, Meredith, Sara, Karleigh and Mason.
Thank you to our parents for being a beautiful example of a long-lasting, loving, healthy marriage. We love you!