Congratulations to Les & Mary Good who celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 24th. They were childhood sweethearts who met at Sunday School and married at Mount Joy Mennonite Church in 1961. They are the parents of a daughter Debra husband to Leigh Barnes, who reside in Nyack, NY and a son Steve of Columbia, PA. They have 3 grandchildren Brandon, Brianne and David. They also have 3 great grandsons Noah, Logan and Finnegan. After 58 years, Les retired from Good Transport Services Inc. as President and Co-Owner. Mary retired as Secretary and Bookkeeper at the same business after 39 years. Having always enjoyed traveling, Les and Mary are planning a trip to celebrate this special event in Portland, Maine where they spent their first 2 years of marriage.
Good 60th Anniversary
