David J. Goldy and Gloria Vannucci were married on August 20, 1955, at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Williamsport, PA. They moved to Lancaster in 1961 when Dr. Goldy began his pediatric dental practice. They are the parents of Michael Goldy, Laura Goldy, Pamela Rudy, Patricia Hirsch, & Gina Woods. There are 14 grandchildren plus two deceased angels, and 9 great-grandchildren. Gloria is a former Clerk of the Courts of Lancaster County. The Goldys renewed their vows privately at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church on their 65th anniversary with Pastor Peter Hahn officiating.
Goldy 65th Anniversary
