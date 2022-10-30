Gochenaur 60th Anniversary

Robert (Bob) and Naomi (Eberly) Gochenaur were married on October 6, 1962 at Groffdale Mennonite Church. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a recent 10-day trip to visit their granddaughter and her husband in the Himalayan Mountains of India.
Bob spent most of his life as a dairy farmer and finished out his working years as a farm equipment mechanic and truck driver at Hoober, Inc. Naomi was a stay at home mother for their 4 children, worked part time as a bookkeeper for Lancaster Veterinary Associates and had her own small catering business.
In their retirement years they enjoy serving others in their family, community, and Grace Community Church in Willow Street.
They are the parents of Bob and Karen (Rheinheimer) Gochenaur, Boni and John Landis, Vonda and Doug Smoker, and Scott and Jen (Mohler) Gochenaur. They have 13 grandchildren (11 married) and 18 great-grandchildren with more on the way!