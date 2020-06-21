Girvin 60th Anniversary

Barry and Shirley (Welk) Girvin were married on March 20, 1960. The service was held at Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church with the Rev. George H. Shea, D.D. officiating. Barry and Shirley are both retired teachers and now work part-time at the Amish Farm and House.
The couple has three children: John (Cheryl), Wes (Kathy), and Tracy Monville. Grandchildren include Lindsey (Chris Neiss), Alie (Carlton Armstrong), James (Danielle), Megan (fiancée of Kasey Scott), Nicole Monville (fiancée of Robert Ridgway), and D.J. Monville. Great-grandchildren include Everly and Lincoln Neiss. Step great-grandchildren include DeeAna and Damon MacDowell.
Barry and Shirley were recently honored by their children with a party held on the couple's lawn and patio. It was a celebration of 60 years of marriage as well as Barry's 80th birthday. A planned trip to Scotland is rescheduled for 2021.