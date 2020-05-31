Ken & Judy Gingrich celebrated their 50th anniversary on May 23rd. They were married in May 1970 by their Brother-in-law, Charles Wert in an outdoor wedding in New Holland. They are both retired and enjoy going to their winter home in Florida and being with their grandson, Brady. They are the parents of Kenneth Gingrich, married to Michelle of Lititz, Pa. Ken was a carpenter for most of his life, and a guide up in Canada for many years, guiding for caribou and bear in Quebec. Judy retired from Dart Container Corp, as a Buyer. Ken is still actively working on deer blinds, and Judy volunteers at several nursing homes in New Holland and Thrift Stores also in New Holland. They enjoyed opening their home for 27 yrs at Christmas time for an open house of their trophy room. They will take a trip sometime in the Fall.
Gingrich 50th Anniversary
