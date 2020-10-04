Garman 60th Anniversary

Richard (Dick) and Betty Garman of Lititz, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on October 1st. They were married in St. Paul Lutheran Church in Penryn, PA where they are still members! Betty and Dick first met when they were 14 and 16 years old. Betty's father, Mark Kaylor, owned Kaylor's Garage where Dick worked. Her father would take his employees out for a meal and invite them back to his house afterward to listen to records. Betty was not allowed to date until she turned 16. Dick told Betty, "Let me know when you turn 16!" The rest is history!
They have three children: Doug (Kathy Wood) Garman, Scott (Sheri Sell) Garman, and Lisa (Keith) Rothermel; five grandchildren: Dan (Jody) Garman, Ashlee (Andy) Woolley, Bradlee Garman, Megan (Andrew) Fischer, and Meredith Rothermel; and two great-grandchildren: Aaron Garman, and Alaxandra Garman.