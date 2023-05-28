On May 24, Jerry and Barbara Fulmer celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married on that date in 1958 at Historic St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lancaster. Jerry worked 45 years in information Services at various companies and 18 years at Lancaster Conservancy, retiring in 2019 as Director of Finance and Administration. Barbara worked as an administrative assistant for many years in different medical offices. The Fulmer's are parents of six children, sixteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Fulmer 65th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.