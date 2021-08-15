Thomas and Carolyn (Lawrence) Frymyer renewed their wedding vows on August 14th to celebrate their golden 50th anniversary. They were married in 1971 at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Lancaster, PA. The couple attended Manheim Township High School but began dating while Tom was on leave from the Air Force. He was stationed at Dover, DE and served his country during the Vietnam War. While on duty in Thailand, his wife delivered their first child. Tom worked for over three decades at Armstrong and his hobbies include fishing, gardening, and being a master tinkerer. Carolyn recently retired from Manning & Rommel Associates and her hobbies include sewing, crafting, gardening, and reading. Together the couple enjoys traveling, sightseeing in their RV and spending time with their grandchildren. Tom and Carolyn have two children Thomas Jr. and Heather. Tom is married to Emily (Writer), and Heather (Frymyer) to Steven Marchessault. Together they have seven grandchildren Meredith, Renae, Wesley, Paulina, Brady, Ellie and Beau. "Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends." -1 Corinthians 13:4-8
Frymyer 50th Anniversary
