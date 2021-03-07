Burnetta M. and Harold S. Fry are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary! The couple met and began dating their senior year of high school at Manheim Township. Harold joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, NM. They were married on March 2, 1956, just a few weeks after Harold proposed on Valentine's Day. After completing his time in the service, the two moved back to PA, where they raised three children, Kimberly, Gregory, and Susan. Harold spent 32 years working for the Bell Telephone Company. While Burnetta did several jobs, her favorite and greatest accomplishment was being the best ‘Mom' and ‘Grammy' anyone could ask for. Today, they also are very much loved by their three grandchildren, Aspen, Jacob, and Amanda; as well as great-grandson, Mayson. They both have spent many years traveling and spending time outdoors, but some of their best memories were made in their own backyard with friends and family close by. Although Harold never loved dancing as much as his wife, he has always done anything to put a smile on her face. Happy 65th Anniversary, with love from all of us!
Fry 65th Anniversary
