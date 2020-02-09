Fritz 50th Anniversary
Buy Now

Fritz 50th Anniversary

Tony and Jenny Fritz of Ephrata recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on a snowy Christmas Eve in 1969 at Bridgeville E.C. Church in Narvon, PA. On December 22, 2019, they were honored at a gathering of family and friends at Lancaster Alliance Church. They have three children (Meredith, married to Jim Fisher of Mount Joy; Adrienne Hopper of Anna, TX; and Jared, married to Jill Fritz of Denver, CO) and six grandchildren (Julia Fisher, Kate Fisher, Rachel Fisher, Joshua Hopper, Timmy Hopper, and Jack Hopper).

LNP Media Group, Inc.