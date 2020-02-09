Tony and Jenny Fritz of Ephrata recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on a snowy Christmas Eve in 1969 at Bridgeville E.C. Church in Narvon, PA. On December 22, 2019, they were honored at a gathering of family and friends at Lancaster Alliance Church. They have three children (Meredith, married to Jim Fisher of Mount Joy; Adrienne Hopper of Anna, TX; and Jared, married to Jill Fritz of Denver, CO) and six grandchildren (Julia Fisher, Kate Fisher, Rachel Fisher, Joshua Hopper, Timmy Hopper, and Jack Hopper).
Fritz 50th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.
