Congratulations to Cynthia (Miller) and Jeffrey Forster who will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 11, 2021. Theirs was a match made on assignment, as staff writers for The Intelligencer Journal (Cynthia) and The Lancaster New Era (Jeff), they were both assigned to cover the Miss Pennsylvania pageant in 1969 at the Hershey Theatre. After filing their stories, Jeff found himself with a dead car battery and misplaced wallet. Cynthia came to the rescue that night and Jeff was smart enough to ask her out. Their first date was a return trip to the pageant finals the following evening. After a courtship built around opposite newspaper shifts, Cynthia and Jeff married June 11, 1971 in Rockville, MD. They continued to make Lancaster their home for several years before their careers brought them to Springfield, IL and New Milford, NJ, where they now reside. Cynthia and Jeff are devoted parents to two daughters, Hilary Bruck (Jon) of Alexandria, VA and Meredith Forster (Eric Hanson) of Mountain View, CA. Over the years their love has been an inspiring example to their daughters. Their warmth and compassion extends to family and friends, and rescue animals of all shapes and sizes. Celebrations include virtual messages from loved ones, a family trip to the Caribbean (where Jeff and Cynthia honeymooned many moons ago) and updating their nightly toasts to be grateful for 50 years and counting. We love you Mom and Dad, xoxo!
Forster 50th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.