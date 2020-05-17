Foltz 50th Anniversary

Timothy and Carol (Daugherty) Foltz are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary at home due to the Coronavirus. They were married on May 16th, 1970 at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church where they still attend.
They are the proud parents of Jennifer Walters, Kimberly (Chris) Raia, Rebecca (Frank) Haas, and Elizabeth Patton. They are the loving grandparents to Gavin, Alex, Madison, Xavier, Hannah, Grace, Joey, Gabby, Andrew, Tony, Jane, Evelyn, and Henry.
The family hopes to celebrate together this summer.