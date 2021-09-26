Lorna (Thompson) and Lamont Fitzgerald were married 65 years ago on September 15, 1956 at Forks Lutheran Salem Church. Originally from Raleigh, NC, Monty was a salesman for Bethlehem Steel while Lorna, a Pennsylvania native, was an RN before raising a family, and later worked for Eagle Publications as a proofreader and columnist. They lived in the suburbs of New York City, Cleveland, and Syracuse, before retiring to Lancaster in 1995. Upon retiring, they spent many happy years traveling the country in their RV. These days their adventures are closer to home, as they enjoy hobbies, day trips, and their beautiful cats. Their family includes daughters Sally (Robert) Larimore, Patricia Morris, Sandra (Steven) Winslow, grandchildren Suzanne (Daniel) Wahl, Robert (Adam Poole) Larimore, Maureen Larimore, Michael Winslow, Peter Winslow, Jennifer Winslow, and great-grandchildren Helen, Jane, and Alice Wahl. A family reunion was held to celebrate this happy occasion.
Fitzgerald 65th Anniversary
