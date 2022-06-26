Fitzgerald 50th

Barry and Mary Ann Fitzgerald are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They met in the summer of 1970 in Ocean City, NJ, and were married on June 24, 1972, the day the river crested after monster storm Agnes. Mary Ann taught 4th grade at Salisbury Elementary until 1986 when she joined Barry at H & F Tire Service, now in its 55th year! Their children Barry Jr., Brenda, and Brett work in the business with them.
They enjoy their grandchildren, Vivian, Spencer, and Declan, traveling, fall weekends at Penn State games, and summer weekends at Wildwood Crest, NJ.